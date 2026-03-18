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Rabbi Marvin Hier

Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: Pixabay.
Opinion
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II
If world leaders learn from Queen Elizabeth’s humanity and decency, the world will be a better place.
Sep. 20, 2022
Rabbi Marvin Hier
Moses and the Exodus
Opinion
Passover seder’s takeaways speak to the woke divide
Mar. 24, 2021
Rabbi Marvin Hier
U.S. President Harry S. Truman, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Abba Eban and Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion in the White House on May 1, 1951. The Israeli leaders presented Truman with a menorah. Credit: Fritz Cohen via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The hidden Zionists
Sep. 2, 2020
Rabbi Marvin Hier
The Simon Wiesenthal Center's new study “Deadly New Virus Intersects with History's Oldest Hate: Report and Analysis,” released in April, highlights anti-Semitism on social media during the coronavirus pandemic. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Even during the pandemic, it’s always the Jews ...
Contemporary anti-Semitic leaders will never tell followers that if they ever needed hospital care, it was the Jews who were instrumental in inventing anesthesia, cancer chemotherapy and radiation oncology.
Aug. 4, 2020
Rabbi Marvin Hier
A neo-Nazi demonstration in Germany in 2008. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Invoking Hitler’s name for political purposes
He was the ultimate icon of malignance that still packs a wallop—that still has the power to rally extremists to the cause of genocidal Nazism.
Apr. 21, 2020
Rabbi Marvin Hier