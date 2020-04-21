More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Invoking Hitler’s name for political purposes

He was the ultimate icon of malignance that still packs a wallop—that still has the power to rally extremists to the cause of genocidal Nazism.

Rabbi Marvin Hier
A neo-Nazi demonstration in Germany in 2008. Source: Screenshot.
A neo-Nazi demonstration in Germany in 2008. Source: Screenshot.
Rabbi Marvin Hier
(April 21, 2020 / JNS)

The world will soon pause to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the Nazi Holocaust. The man whose vision of a thousand-year Reich, Adolf Hitler, brought about the death of more than 70 million people and the suffering and dislocation of hundreds of millions more across Europe and around the globe. Hitler’s genocidal anti-Semitism led to the “Final Solution,” the mass murder of 6 million Jews by Nazi Germany and its eager anti-Semitic European allies.

This week is Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most of us are left to reflect on lessons learned and unlearned from those horrific times.

Here is one question we are forced to ponder: What have our elected officials and other elites learned?

For some, it is that Hitler’s name still grabs headlines. So Hitler and the ultimate symbol of evil—the swastika—are used and abused, even in our time of global crisis.

In the midst of COVID-19, one protester on the steps of Michigan’s State Capitol Building held up a sign comparing the Democratic governor to Hitler. A car circulated with a poster depicting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as Hitler.

The growing frustrations of many Americans had led U.S. President Donald Trump to tweet his support for the grassroots protest by Michiganders. Indeed, organizers disavowed that these few neo-Nazis had anything to do with their event, which they launched against what they said were unjustified draconian measures taken by the governor to blunt the pandemic and keep people safe.

Still, it’s important for the administration and leaders on all levels of governance, during this crisis, to take note that white supremacists are using the social-media outlet Telegram to link other governors from Washington, Oregon and Idaho with Hitler as well.

The president, who is trying to balance the protection of the American people with the desire to get the U.S. economy up and running, is regularly depicted as Hitlerian.

Just five days ago, a California mayor resigned after comparing the president to Hitler and the KKK.

Author Dr. Justin Frank, who also made the comparison, said of that Trump “could see dead bodies” from coronavirus “and step over them … .”

A German news magazine, Stern, featured a cover of Trump wrapped in an American flag, giving the Nazi salute.

The powerful, Democratic Congressman James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said, “Adolf Hitler was elected chancellor of Germany. And he went about the business of discrediting institutions. . . . Nobody would have believed it now. But swastikas hung in churches throughout Germany. We had better be very careful.”

And, last year, CNN reported that both Clyburn and Congressman Gerald Nadler (D-N.Y.) invoked these comparisons as well. While a respected New York Times op-ed writer opined he wasn’t comparing Trump “to Hitler the murderer, but to Hitler the liar.”

Others have invoked the comparison in the context of the immigration debate. From historians to civil-rights lawyers, to former presidents of our neighbor, Mexico, to pundits left and right.

It is a small wonder why younger generations here and around the world are confused about what was so special about Hitler or the Nazis, and why bother going back to the ancient times of the 20th century to study the Holocaust?

Because Adolf Hitler was not just “different,” he was the personification of unique evil. He was the ultimate icon of malignance that still packs a wallop—that still has the power to rally extremists to the cause of genocidal Nazism.

Every depiction of the “sins” of other “evil-doers” loosens our historical memory of World War II to the moral lessons of the Holocaust, and dilutes the staying power of the social, political and education vaccination that has immunized the world against a repeat of those total horrors.

But if the American people continue to swallow such poisonous rhetorical overkill, they may become inured to true evil lurking in the dark corners of our future.

Rabbi Marvin Hier is the dean and founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, its Museum of Tolerance and of Moriah, the Center’s film division. Rabbi Abraham Cooper is associate dean and director of Global Social Action at the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Holocaust Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
State Department
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: State Dept official ‘failed to do his homework’ before working with terror-tied charity, senior US official says
“World Vision is severely compromised by ties to Islamist terrorists and a radical left wing climate change agenda,” the senior Trump administration official told JNS. “Why is he funding them?”
August 10, 2026 11:23 AM
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Netanyahu spokesman to JNS: Hamas must disarm before Gaza pullout
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
August 10, 2026 08:27 AM
Joshua Marks
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
14:13
‘Significant period, at strategic crossroads,’ Israeli military chief-of-staff says, in Hebrew, during meeting attended by CENTCOM head
14:12
Miami man pleaded guilty last week to three counts of threatening gov officials, including Rubio, State Dept says
14:00
Florida attorney general says ‘NYT’ must share documents about ‘pro-Hamas’ coverage
13:52
‘When Nazis run against you, this is what happens,’ Jewish congressman says after ‘Fine for Congress’ poster vandalized with Nazi symbol
13:41
Chinese national, 29, pleads guilty to trying to obtain U.S. military equipment, faces up to 20 years in prison
13:34
Trump says Iran must pay US damages, after regime says it won’t open Hormuz until Washington pays compensation
13:25
New images of fifth season of ‘Fauda,’ to premiere on Netflix in September, released
13:09
130 Gazan patients medically evacuated through Kerem Shalom crossing, Israel says
13:02
AEPi house at UC, San Diego targeted with antisemitic vandalism, ‘Jewish students will not be intimidated into hiding who they are,’ Israel on Campus Coalition says
12:49
In meeting with British foreign secretary, Jewish leaders discuss UK-Israel relations, Jew-hatred, Brotherhood, Board of Deputies says
12:40
Touro University launches business school, names former Pace University business dean as its head
12:30
Social media account attributed to Iranian regime leader announces six new appointments, including commander-in-chief of IRGC
12:20
Sa’ar thanks Colombian president for ‘historic’ decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
12:10
Under Trump, US has revoked 175,000 visas from foreign nationals, including for having ‘endangered national security’ and called for violence against Americans, State Department says
11:58
‘Threshold of new era,’ Netanyahu says of national artificial intelligence program to make Israel ‘global superpower in the field’
11:58
Israel ready to aid Columbia after 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Sa’ar says, after reported death toll of 20
11:54
Trump names Jewish lawyer Will Scharf, staff secretary, as new White House council
11:39
Patti and Jonathan Kraft give ‘generous gift’ in part to create Kraft family professorship in Jewish studies, Rice University says
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David