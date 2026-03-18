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Rabbi Micah Greenland

Rabbi Micah Greenland

Rabbi Micah Greenland is the international director of NCSY and the Jewish Student Union (JSU).

Public Library in East Brunswick, N.J.
Opinion
Erasure of Jewish students will not be tolerated
The impact of antisemitic incidents on the feelings of safety and acceptance among our teens cannot be understated.
Jun. 10, 2024
Devora Simon