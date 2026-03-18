More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Devora Simon

Devora Simon

Devora Simon is the national director of the Jewish Student Union (JSU).

School Hallway
Opinion
Bridging understanding at school: Support amid geopolitical tensions
Jewish teens across America are being affected by Middle Eastern conflicts.
Feb. 6, 2025
Devora Simon
Public Library in East Brunswick, N.J.
Opinion
Erasure of Jewish students will not be tolerated
Jun. 10, 2024
Devora Simon