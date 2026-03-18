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Rachel Marder

A Hewlett-Packard tablet computer. As American and Israeli schools shift from textbooks to tablets, entrepreneurs from the “Startup Nation” are hoping they can bank on the trend. Credit: Janto Dreijer via Wikimedia Commons.
News
‘Start-up nation’ Israel to help Jewish day schools go from textbooks to tablets?
Jul. 22, 2013
Rachel Marder
Click photo to download. Caption: Justin Welby (sitting in center), the Archbishop of Canterbury, at a press conference at the Israeli Chief Rabbinate in Jerusalem during his visit to Israel on Thursday. Credit: Rachel Marder.
Israel News
Archbishop of Canterbury affirms Israel’s ‘right to exist in security and peace’
Jun. 27, 2013
Rachel Marder
Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons places a note in the Western Wall during his recent trip to Israel. Behind him is his partner for Muslim-Jewish dialogue work, New York Rabbi Marc Schneier. Photo by Sasson Tiram.
Israel News
Simmons defends Farrakhan-Foxman comparison at Jerusalem conference
Jun. 26, 2012
Rachel Marder