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Raz Zimmt

Recent activity at the Fordow nuclear facility in Iran. Credit: ImageSat International.
Opinion
US sanctions seek regime change in Iran
The process of change in Iranian society depends on its potential for political change. Increasing the economic pressure through more crippling sanctions will likely strengthen popular protest.
May. 23, 2018
Raz Zimmt