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Risa Isard

Bernice "Bunny" Sandler. Credit: Screenshot.
Opinion
Title IX and ‘tikkun olam’
Bunny Sandler, who passed away from cancer on Jan. 5 at her home in Washington, D.C., left a legacy in a world that if not fixed (she would say it’s not) is at least better (indisputably).
Feb. 8, 2019
Risa Isard