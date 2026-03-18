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Robert Rydberg

Swedish Cabinet Secretary Robert Rydberg, Jan. 14, 2020. Credit: Ulrik Sborg via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Sweden is a friend of Israel
Israel and Sweden have many things to discuss, and should do so directly and openly, in agreement and disagreement, but always based on friendship and mutual respect.
Aug. 19, 2021
Robert Rydberg