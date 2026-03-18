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Robert Williams

Robert Williams is a researcher based in the United States.

Anti-immigration protesters are seen during riots outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which is being used as an asylum hotel, on Aug. 4, 2024 in Rotherham, United Kingdom. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.
Opinion
Britain sinks into authoritarianism
Using the ongoing protests across Britain to crack down—one-sidedly—on basic rights, Starmer has successfully exacerbated racial conflict, inflamed tensions, created division, penalized free speech and neatly sneezed at legitimate concerns.
Aug. 12, 2024
Robert Williams
Pro-Palestinian Protest in New York City
Opinion
Who’s funding the pro-Hamas protests?
Jun. 5, 2024
Robert Williams
Anti-Zionism, Zionism Is Racism Sign
Opinion
Jew-hate and ‘inquisitions’ in Canada
Mar. 25, 2024
Robert Williams
Thousands in London attend an anti-Israel demonstration in the wake of war on Hamas, Oct. 14, 2023. Source: X.
Opinion
Hamas in London
At least four groups with links to Hamas are reportedly behind several of the recent pro-Palestinian marches in the city.
Jan. 2, 2024
Robert Williams