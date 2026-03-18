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Roberta P. Seid

Click photo to download. A Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) protest against Israel in Melbourne, Australia, on June 5, 2010. Credit: Mohamed Ouda via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Anti-Israel BDS movement is fashionable in academia, but far from invincible
Jan. 28, 2015
Roberta P. Seid