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Sagi Melamed

Israeli-American Council chairman Adam Milstein addressing an IAC conference in Washington, D.C. Credit: Perry Bindelglass.
Opinion
On Israel and America, identity and belonging
In the last decade, there has been a revolution, both in the old attitude from my parents’ generation of Israelis and in the attitude of Israeli Americans themselves.
Dec. 19, 2018
Sagi Melamed