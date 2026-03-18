Sam Westrop

Islamic Relief’s willingness to embrace one of the world’s most notoriously hardline, anti-Jewish clerics throws doubt on the charity’s claims that it has sought to stamp out the much-discussed anti-Semitism of its board members and senior staff.
One of Europe’s most important Jewish institutions handed tens of thousands of dollars to a charity that backs not just anti-Jewish hatred, but also supports the very terror group that turns such hatred into deadly acts of terrible violence.
CAIR Minnesota is a worrying candidate to control a taskforce against anti-Semitism. Along with its parent organization’s long history of ties to terror and the overt anti-Semitism of its officials, it also regularly invites anti-Jewish speakers to address its events.