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Sam Westrop

Omar Abdelkafi. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Taxpayer-funded charity embraces violent anti-Semitism (again)
Islamic Relief’s willingness to embrace one of the world’s most notoriously hardline, anti-Jewish clerics throws doubt on the charity’s claims that it has sought to stamp out the much-discussed anti-Semitism of its board members and senior staff.
May. 7, 2020
Sam Westrop
Helping Hand for Relief and Development's logo. Source: Facebook.
Opinion
For terror charities, COVID-19 crisis offers legitimacy
May. 1, 2020
Sam Westrop
A still shot from a video posted on Facebook by the Muslim American Society Islamic Center in Philadelphia showing young children wearing Palestinian scarves while singing and reading poetry about killing for Allah and the Al-Aqsa mosque. in Jerusalem. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Philadelphia commission looks the other way on Islamist anti-Semitism
Nov. 1, 2019
Sam Westrop
Clock on the former offices of "The Jewish Chronicle" in Furnival Street, central London, Sept. 14, 2008. Credit: Basher Eyre via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
British Jewish newspaper buckles to Hamas
One of Europe’s most important Jewish institutions handed tens of thousands of dollars to a charity that backs not just anti-Jewish hatred, but also supports the very terror group that turns such hatred into deadly acts of terrible violence.
Sep. 4, 2019
Sam Westrop
Opinion
Minnesota lawmakers nominate anti-Semites to fight anti-Semitism
CAIR Minnesota is a worrying candidate to control a taskforce against anti-Semitism. Along with its parent organization’s long history of ties to terror and the overt anti-Semitism of its officials, it also regularly invites anti-Jewish speakers to address its events.
Mar. 22, 2019
Sam Westrop