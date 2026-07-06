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Democrats sign pledge to keep socialism out of the party

“Despite all their attempts to hijack the party, I believe these are not the values and ideas that Americans and Democrats are focused on,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer told JNS.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israel Allies Foundation Gottheimer
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) speaks at the annual Israel Allies Foundation celebration of Jerusalem Day on Capitol Hill, June 10, 2026. Credit: Dear Summer/Israel Allies Foundation.
(July 6, 2026 / JNS)

As anti-Israel Democratic Socialists of America candidates continue to gain prominence and win Democratic primaries in states like New York and Colorado, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) told JNS that Democrats who endorse socialists are making “a deal with the devil.”

Gottheimer, who is Jewish, is among 15 Democrats and Democratic candidates who signed a new “Promise to America” pledge declaring, “We are capitalist, not socialist.” The document calls for economic growth, fiscal discipline, secure borders, public safety, and “moderation, acceptance, respect, free expression and democratic pluralism.”

“We are mainstream, not extreme,” the pledge states.

Signatories include Reps. Laura Gillen (D-N.Y.), Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), Adam Gray (D-Calif.), Don Davis (D-N.C.), Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-Mich.), Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.), Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas), Janelle Bynum (D-Ore.) and Susie Lee (D-Nev.).

“I don’t believe socialists are Democrats. They’re socialists,” Gottheimer told JNS. “Despite all their attempts to hijack the party, I believe these are not the values and ideas that Americans and Democrats are focused on.”

Gottheimer, one of the House’s most outspoken pro-Israel Democrats, also said antisemitic views and positions are “growing cancers in the Democratic party, just like in the Republican party.”

Comparing the Democratic Socialists of America to the Tea Party movement, he said, “They were the chaos creators. These folks are trying to do exactly the same thing, and we can’t let them.”

He added that Democrats must reject positions he described as outside the party mainstream, including opposition to law enforcement, prison sentences for violent offenders and stronger border security.

“I think we need to stand up and cut it out,” he said. “Make it very clear that it’s unacceptable. The leadership of the DSA made clear they think that the Democrats are just a vessel for them. They attack our leadership. They attack our views.”

“Democrats are not anti-cop, and aren’t anti-prison for violent felons and criminals and don’t believe there shouldn’t be strong borders,” he said. “That’s ridiculous. Some of these candidates, if you look at their views, they’re insane. They’re not at all aligned with where common sense Democrats and the majority of Democrats are.”

“Socialists are not Democrats,” Gottheimer reiterated.

Asked about Democrats who endorse candidates accused of antisemitism, including Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, who recently covered up a Nazi totenkopf tattoo and has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of war crimes, Gottheimer said, “You don’t let hate or antisemitism go, and you don’t do a deal with the devil.”

“It may not come for you today, but it’ll come for you tomorrow,” he said.

“I’ve got people who push back on me about that, and I’m like, really? Socialist parties have not been successful in the world in history,” he told JNS. “You want to be a socialist country?”

U.S. Politics
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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