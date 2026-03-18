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Samantha Mandeles

Protesters in Berlin hold a Palestinian flag and the initials of the anti-Israel BDS movement while then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting Germany in August 2019. Credit: Israel Hayom.
Opinion
Activists push idea that Israel’s behind the coronavirus pandemic
BDS proponents should spend less time on propaganda theatrics and more time urging Palestinians to improve Gazans’ access to health care, emulating Israel’s continued medical innovations that have saved lives across the globe.
Apr. 24, 2020
Samantha Mandeles
“Al Jazeera”
Opinion
Al Jazeera’s many faces
Jan. 17, 2019
Samantha Mandeles
Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Chicago. Credit: Google Maps.
Opinion
Hyatt helps hate
Nov. 21, 2018
Samantha Mandeles