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Shay Salamon

Shay Salamon is Director of Hispanic Affairs at the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).

AMIA Jewish center
Opinion
Iran showed its true colors in the AMIA bombing 30 years ago
The 85 Jews murdered by Iran in a 1994 terror attack in Buenos Aires deserve justice now.
Jul. 17, 2024
Shay Salamon