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Shira Weissbach

Shira Weissbach

Shira Weissbach is an Israel education consultant for Scholars for Peace in the Middle East (SPME).

Columbia University Library, New York City
Opinion
The universities’ betrayal of the university
Institutions of higher education have embraced ignorance and intolerance.
May. 16, 2024
Asaf Romirowsky