More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Shlomo Schwartz

Shlomo Schwartz

Shlomo Schwartz is chief financial officer at the Orthodox Union.

Money, Coins, Finances, Savings
Opinion
It’s National Financial Awareness Day: Take control of your funds
The key to addressing life’s fiscal challenges lies in the education of our youth.
Aug. 14, 2024
Shlomo Schwartz