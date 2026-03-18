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Discover Shlomo Vile's comprehensive articles on Israel, Jewish communities, and global Jewish affairs at JNS.org.

Shlomo Vile

Shlomo Vile is the webmaster and digital marketing director for JNS. Professionally, Vile is a digital marketer who specializes in working for pro-Israel organizations, like JNS. Vile earned two degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and has worked in a number of fields, including engineering, printing management, direct mail marketing, and financial services. Shlomo made aliyah to Bat Ayin in 2010 with his wife and four children. He is living out a long-time dream to live as a native Jew in the land of our ancestors, following in their footsteps, and working towards the fulfillment of our collective messianic vision for humanity.

Netanyahu
Opinion
Benjamin Netanyahu has fixed one of the sins of 1967
Israel was guilty of two great sins in the wake of its miraculous victory in 1967. Netanyahu has just fixed one of them. But his version of Zionism makes it unlikely that he’ll fix the other.
Aug. 3, 2025
Shlomo Vile
Hishtachavaya Har Habayit Jerusalem Day 2025
Opinion
The quiet revolution on Har Habayit that is transforming our world
May. 26, 2025
Shlomo Vile
Zion is the heart of the Temple in Jerusalem
Opinion
Let’s put Zion back into Zionism
Feb. 6, 2025
Shlomo Vile
Wedding Under the Stars
Opinion
Four ways to cherish the ‘chosenness’ of the Jews
Just as out of all the women of the world, a man’s wife is his beloved, so, too, out of all the nations of the world, the Jews are God’s beloved.
Jan. 13, 2025
Shlomo Vile
Mallow Leaf
Opinion
Eating the fruit of the land of Israel
For a Jew, consuming produce grown in Israeli soil is an act of deep connection, especially the wild plants.
Sep. 6, 2024
Shlomo Vile
Ein Chubela
Opinion
Submerging into our land
Five natural springs are within a 20-minute walk of my home; at least one of them was used by my ancestors during the time of the Temple in Jerusalem.
Sep. 5, 2024
Shlomo Vile
Mikvah in Bat Ayin
Opinion
Connecting to our mothers and fathers
Every Friday night after the Shabbat meal, I walk down the street to visit the ruins of the ancient winery our ancestors built more than 2,000 years ago.
Sep. 4, 2024
Shlomo Vile
Shlomo Vile Meme
Opinion
How I became a West Bank settler meme
A year ago, a friend sent me a text with a link to a viral Twitter post with my picture. His comment was “Shlomo: You’ve become a meme.”
Sep. 3, 2024
Shlomo Vile
Opinion
The Torah’s blueprint for the Simchat Torah war
The Genesis story of Jaob’s return is the blueprint for Israel’s concluding the Simchat Torah War and becoming fully who we are meant to be.
Jan. 18, 2024
Shlomo Vile
"I will take the stick of Yosef .. .and I will place it with the stick of Yehuda ... and they shall be one in My hand" (Ezekiel 37:19). Image: Meirav Barlev
Opinion
Biblical prophecy unfolds as two brothers reunite
Viewing the last nine months through a biblical lens, we see that are living an ancient story with a messianic ending.
Nov. 20, 2023
Shlomo Vile