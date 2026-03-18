Shlomo Vile is the webmaster and digital marketing director for JNS. Professionally, Vile is a digital marketer who specializes in working for pro-Israel organizations, like JNS. Vile earned two degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and has worked in a number of fields, including engineering, printing management, direct mail marketing, and financial services. Shlomo made aliyah to Bat Ayin in 2010 with his wife and four children. He is living out a long-time dream to live as a native Jew in the land of our ancestors, following in their footsteps, and working towards the fulfillment of our collective messianic vision for humanity.