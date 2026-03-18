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Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll

JNS TV
Is Gaza finally turning on Hamas?
WATCH: “The Quad” with guest Daniel Ryan Spaulding and Ami Kozak
Apr. 1, 2025
Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll
JNS TV
Trump drops truth bomb on Gaza (and we’re here for it)
Mar. 11, 2025
Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll
Oscars 2025
JNS TV
And the Oscar goes to ... Hamas! (video)
Mar. 3, 2025
Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll
Remaining stained glass in the synagogue’s interior. An entire renovation is being planned, August 2019. Credit: Chabad.org/News.
Opinion
Inclusion and safety at synagogue: A congruent conversation
It seems that the main obstacle to Jews of color feeling like they are full members of the tribe are those inside the door, not those outside of it.
Jan. 27, 2022
Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll