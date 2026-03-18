More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Steve Feldman

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Sept. 23, 2022. Source: YouTube.
Opinion
Was Mahmoud Abbas involved in the murder of two American diplomats 50 years ago?
Evidence from America’s own archives proves that he was.
Mar. 2, 2023
Steve Feldman
The sign above the entrance to “The Philadelphia Inquirer-Daily News Building” Credit: Public Domain.
Opinion
‘The Philadelphia Inquirer’ continues its campaign against Israel
Sep. 8, 2022
Steve Feldman
Jerusalem Day celebrations at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 29, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
My 20 years as a Zionist
Jun. 28, 2022
Steve Feldman
Delegates to the San Remo Conference in Italy on April 25, 1920. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Celebrate San Remo Day
April 25, 1920 was truly a remarkable day in modern Jewish history, perhaps even a modern miracle.
Apr. 25, 2022
Steve Feldman
Whoopi Goldberg. Credit: Ron Adar/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Whoopi Goldberg ideology vs. Israel
Revisionism and support for revisionists triggers a tenseness among Jews about the past that bleeds into the present and causes a foreboding about the future.
Feb. 10, 2022
Steve Feldman
Theodor Herzl in Basel, Switzerland
Opinion
Time to honor one of our own
Jewry worldwide should be grateful for Theodor Herzl, and celebrate him with annual communal and institutional festivities, as well as with a day of learning about Israel and Zionism.
Jan. 14, 2022
Steve Feldman
People wear Israeli flags as they take part in celebrations marking Israel's 71st Independence Day in Jerusalem on May 8, 2019. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
Advocate for Israel on its Independence Day
It’s the perfect time to focus effort and commitment on learning more about the history and need for the Jewish state.
Apr. 30, 2021
Steve Feldman
Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Harvard’s teachable moment
Officials there thought it beneficial to expose students to a serial liar who has been chief negotiator for a group that rewards terrorists and murderers, and that refuses any and all compromises with the Jewish state.
Oct. 28, 2020
Steve Feldman