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Sue Fishkoff

Member of Knesset Haneen Zoabi sits for an interview in a Berkeley cafe before her talk on campus. (Photo: Sue Fishkoff)
Opinion
A disappointing encounter with the limits of dialogue
For someone who believes in the power of compassionate listening, as I do, this conversation was shattering. I acknowledged her pain, and she did not acknowledge mine.
May. 9, 2018
Sue Fishkoff