Tabby Refael

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Iranians deserve our support because their revolution stands on its own merits, but I want to offer a plea that’s self-evident, but still overlooked: If you’re pro-Israel, you must unequivocally support Iranians who are seeking regime change today.