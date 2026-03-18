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Tabby Refael

Biden State of the Union
Opinion
Why did Biden mention Gaza in a Persian New Year greeting?
Iranians, including those in the diaspora were shocked by Biden’s statement.
Apr. 3, 2024
Tabby Refael
From left: Mandana Dayani/Photo by Jojo Korsch and Debra Messing and Noa Tishby/Photos by Alon Shafranski.
Antisemitism
The unshakable courage of Mandana Dayani, Debra Messing and Noa Tishby
Mar. 10, 2024
Tabby Refael
Mahsa Amini, Iran
Opinion
Mahsa Amini and the meaning of Rosh Hashanah
Sep. 14, 2023
Tabby Refael
Los Angeles at night. Credit: Pixabay.
Opinion
Unpacking the antisemitic shootings in Los Angeles
For some, the shootings prove what they’ve always suspected.
Feb. 22, 2023
Tabby Refael
Iranian protesters on Keshavrz Boulevard in Tehran on Sept. 20, 2022. Credit: Darafsh via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Next year in Tehran
When it comes to Iran, it’s no longer a question of whether the regime will be overthrown, but when.
Jan. 5, 2023
Tabby Refael
Iran Protests
Opinion
Want to be pro-Israel? Support Iranians.
Iranians deserve our support because their revolution stands on its own merits, but I want to offer a plea that’s self-evident, but still overlooked: If you’re pro-Israel, you must unequivocally support Iranians who are seeking regime change today.
Nov. 10, 2022
Tabby Refael
Iran
Opinion
For Iranians in the diaspora, this is the most important moment of our lives
The unprecedented rage of citizens against the regime’s oppression renders today’s protests uniquely historic—because this time, there may be no turning back.
Oct. 19, 2022
Tabby Refael
Mahsa Amini, Iran
Opinion
Her name was Mahsa Amini
There’s something about the young Iranian woman’s murder that has especially repulsed the world, including her fellow Iranians.
Sep. 29, 2022
Tabby Refael
Mordechai Ben-Porat. Photo by Gil Hadani/Dan Hadani Collection, The Pritzker Family National Photography Collection, The National Library of Israel.
Opinion
Why haven’t more Israelis heard of Mordechai Ben-Porat?
Throughout Jewish history, there have been three luminaries who brought exiled Babylonian Jews back to their ancestral homeland en masse: the prophets Jeremiah and Ezra, and Ben-Porat.
Feb. 3, 2022
Tabby Refael
An anti-Semitic flier with the words “Jews Do” in red lettering that has drops falling from them to resemble blood was superimposed over a Star of David and a shadowy image of a hooked-nosed man with ears shaped like a devil. Source: Stop Antisemitism.org.
Opinion
In 2022, the Jewish people need a national resolution
Is it possible for Jews, who can’t seem to agree on anything, to strive for national resolutions as one people?
Jan. 5, 2022
Tabby Refael
A swearing-in ceremony for the Israel Defense Forces' Paratroopers Brigade, at Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem, on Nov. 11, 2021. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Opinion
Why do Jews have such a love affair with the IDF?
What is it about Israeli soldiers that drives my mother crazy in the best possible way?
Dec. 12, 2021
Tabby Refael
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