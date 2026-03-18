More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Tal Weiss

A Memorial Day ceremony at Yad Labanim in Psagot. Photo by Shalom Tzuberi/TPS.
Features
At one settlement, four fallen soldiers and a terror victim
Psagot’s Rabbi Shlomo Yosef Weitzen discusses dealing with the painful loss of his son and four other members of the community.
Apr. 29, 2025
Tal Weiss