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Tamar Shlezinger

Dr. Tamar Shlezinger and Dr. Kamila Forkosh Lavan with local medical student Luis Vasquez and Israeli social worker Gabriella Rourka working with children at a shelter in Loiza, Puerto Rico. Photo: United Hatzalah
Opinion
What I saw as an Israeli helping the victims of Hurricane Fiona
I believe we will find the resilience we need within the local population.
Oct. 2, 2022
Tamar Shlezinger