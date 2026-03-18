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Tamir Hayman

Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a dinner at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, March 9, 2010. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel will need the US on its side in 2023
Israel begins 2023 as a strong military power with a robust international standing, but it will face growing challenges.
Jan. 30, 2023
Tamir Hayman
Palestinians gather at the scene where senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Khaled Mansour was killed by an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Aug. 7, 2022. Photo by Attia Muhammed/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel foiled Islamic Jihad’s effort to impose a new equation
Aug. 8, 2022
Tamir Hayman
U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sign the “Jerusalem U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration,” which states that America will “use all elements of its national power" to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO
Opinion
Israeli action is more important than Biden’s words
Jul. 17, 2022
Tamir Hayman