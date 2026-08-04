A $250 million network: Israeli report maps funding for anti-Israel US groups

Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism published a study on Monday tracking the funding of some 20 anti-Israel groups that have raised more than $250 million over the past five years.

The amounts involved, the report states, demonstrate “that the activity examined is neither marginal nor isolated.”

The aim of the report, provided to JNS by the ministry, seeks to expose organizations operating in the United States that portray themselves as advocates of “social justice” or “human rights,” while, in fact, promoting radical or antisemitic narratives.

“We continue to expose the true face of ‘innocent’ civil-society organizations, which in practice support terrorism and incitement against the State of Israel,” Diaspora Affairs

Minister Amichai Chikli said in a statement.

Chikli reached out to members of congressional committees and the U.S. Department of Justice urging them to take action against the organizations identified in the report.

A few of the groups examined were:



American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and Americans for Justice in Palestine (AJP), which the ministry said have ties to individuals and organizations linked to Hamas;

The Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), an organization that describes itself as a “diaspora liberation movement,” and issued statements in support of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack. PYM received official recognition from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a U.S.-designated terrorist organization;

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which presents itself as a defender of civil rights and religious freedom, but whose leadership expresses support for Hamas. CAIR has been declared a terrorist organization by gubernatorial order in Florida and Texas. It has also been listed as a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates.

Other groups included in the report are Students for Justice in Palestine, U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, the Muslim American Society and the U.S. Palestinian Community Network.

The report warned that because these groups take on the appearance of engaging in “legitimate civil-society activity,” they have the capacity to significantly shape public discourse and “advance coordinated campaigns” of delegitimization and incitement.

The ministry urged U.S. governmental, regulatory and oversight authorities to use the report’s findings to determine whether additional investigation, oversight or enforcement actions are warranted.