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Tricia Miller

During the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, thousands of evangelical Christians wave Israeli, American and other national flags as they march in a Jerusalem parade as part of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem’s (ICEJ) Feast of Tabernacles festivities. Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
Blood libels extend to evangelicals in age of corona
The lethal pathogen of Jew-hatred is an ancient plague, nourished throughout history. Now it has been leveled against Christianity as well.
Apr. 27, 2020
Tricia Miller