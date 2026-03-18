More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Yaakov Eliraz

Khan al-Ahmar
Opinion
Israel needs to wake up: The PA is taking over Area C
It’s time to throw a wrench into the illegal Palestinian construction machine by establishing a clear, unambiguous policy regarding Area C of Judea and Samaria.
Jul. 25, 2019
Yaakov Eliraz