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Yaffa Peer

The site of the former Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. A controversial new law passed by Poland's parliament is rooted in Polish resentment when Auschwitz and other Nazi German concentration camps are referred to as “Polish death camps.” Credit: Giraud Patrick via Wikimedia Commons.
Column
‘I was 16 when I was taken to the cursed Auschwitz death camp on Polish soil’
The Poles still need to be ashamed that after everything they did—to me, to my family and to my people—that they even thought to make a law like this.
Jun. 28, 2018
Yaffa Peer