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Yair Lapid

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Oct. 20, 2021. Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Opinion
Namaste, shalom to friendship
While some 4,000 kilometers separate India and Israel, which this year mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries share a vision for the future.
Jan. 30, 2022
Yair Lapid
Yesh Atid Party head Yair Lapid attends a conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
We will foster unity
Mar. 21, 2021
Yair Lapid