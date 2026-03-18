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Yechiel Shabiy

Lod Riots, 2021
Opinion
Israeli Arabs have crossed a red line
The riots that erupted during “Operation Guardian of the Walls” were a serious development—one that must not be ignored by the Israeli government.
May. 30, 2021
Yechiel Shabiy
Khan al-Ahmar
Opinion
Sovereignty and enforcement
Jul. 27, 2020
Yechiel Shabiy