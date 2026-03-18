More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Yitzhak Brick

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks with Israeli soldiers after a ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, as Israel marked annual Holocaust Remembrance Day. April 27, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel must choose a winning IDF chief of staff
The goal of an army is to defeat the enemy, nothing else.
Jul. 28, 2022
Yitzhak Brick