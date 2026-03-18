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Yitzhak Santis

Click photo to download. Caption: Palestinian human rights activist Bassem Eid. Credit: YouTube.
Israel News
Palestinian voices for peace
Feb. 12, 2016
Yitzhak Santis
Rasmea Odeh
Israel News
To those who want to push Israel off campus: you will fail
Jan. 19, 2016
Yitzhak Santis
An October 2007 demonstration in Seattle by the anti-Israel group Jewish Voice for Peace. Credit: Joe Mabel via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli audience gets a taste of Jewish Voice for Peace’s brand of betrayal
Jul. 22, 2015
Yitzhak Santis
The Zochrot “iNakba” app, whose goal is to delegitimize Israel. Source: YouTube.
Israel News
Israelis who hate Israel—and the Christians who fund them
Apr. 27, 2015
Yitzhak Santis
CODEPINK protests outside the 2015 AIPAC conference in Washington, D.C. Source: YouTube.
Israel News
Jewish Voice for Peace whitewashes anti-Semitism in the anti-Israel movement
Apr. 3, 2015
Yitzhak Santis
A Jewish Voice for Peace demonstration in Seattle, on Oct. 27, 2007. Credit: Joe Mabel via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Jews abetting Hamas are no voice for peace
Aug. 20, 2014
Yitzhak Santis