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Yossef Deshet

Israeli security forces and rescue forces at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, Jan. 27, 2023. Photo: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90
Opinion
Terror strikes Jerusalem
An EMT’s harrowing account of the Neve Yaakov terror attack.
Jan. 30, 2023
Yossef Deshet