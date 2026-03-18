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Zachary R. Goldsmith

Zachary R. Goldsmith is the author of Fanaticism: A Political Philosophical History.

Shati Camp, Gaza
Opinion
Why this war is different from other wars
This is not a conflict between two civilized belligerents who agree on the value of human life.
Jan. 3, 2024
Zachary R. Goldsmith