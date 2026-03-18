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Zachary Shapiro

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and Defense Minister Benny Gantz vote for the budget deadline extension bill on Aug. 24, 2020. Credit: Yehonatan Samiyeh/Knesset Spokesperson's Office.
Opinion
Israel’s coalition is on life support
As usual, the political future of the Jewish state remains uncertain as a new round of elections becomes a looming possibility.
Dec. 15, 2020
Zachary Shapiro