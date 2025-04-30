Belgian MP Sam van Rooy: ‘Europe must wake up to the threat of radical Islam’

( April 30, 2025 / JNS)

Belgian Member of Parliament Sam van Rooy issued a stark warning on Monday about the future of Europe, arguing that rising Islamic extremism and unchecked immigration are threatening democratic values across the continent.

“We want to remain a democratic society, but as we do, more and more neighborhoods Islamize,” Van Rooy said during a panel discussion at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem. “We either become a secular totalitarian country and force Islam out, or we remain a democracy until eventually Islam forces us out.”

Van Rooy, who previously served as policy director to Dutch right-wing leader Geert Wilders, returned to Belgium in 2012 to launch his own political career. He currently serves as a city councilor in Antwerp and a Belgian Member of the Chamber of Representatives (MP), and is a vocal supporter of Israel. On Monday, he joined the “Changing Europe” panel alongside chair Fiamma Nirenstein, a senior contributing writer for JNS; Hungary’s Center for Fundamental Rights director Miklos Szantho; and former commander of British forces in Afghanistan Col. Richard Kemp.

A self-described “radical Zionist,” Van Rooy lamented the lack of political support for Israel within the Belgian Parliament. “There are 150 members, and almost none of them stand with Israel,” he said. “I came here to express my solidarity and to take a message back to Belgium: We need to stop with the ICC and UNRWA nonsense and ban groups like Samidoun, which are allowed to organize and demonstrate in our country.”

Speaking after the panel, he called for an end to mass immigration from Muslim-majority countries, warning that Europe risks losing its cultural identity. “We can at least save the neighborhoods and cities that are still free and European,” he said. “We also need to stop treating Islam as a religion like any other. It’s a totalitarian ideology disguised as a religion, hostile to freedom of belief.”

He described the climate after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, as particularly dangerous for Belgium’s Jewish community, which he said is under increasing threat.

“Since Oct. 7, antisemitism has risen dramatically. Every day we have at least one antisemitic incident,” he stated. “I raise the issue every month at city hall, demanding more protection for Jewish schools and synagogues, and harsher penalties for antisemites.”

Van Rooy warned of a potential exodus of Belgium’s Jewish population. “My fear is that we will become a Judenrein country,” he said, invoking the Nazi-era term for areas “cleansed” of Jews. “That’s what I fight against every day. The Jewish people are our friends and part of our heritage. If they are forced to flee, we will be next. People don’t want to believe it because believing it means they have to act.”

He described Israel as a model for confronting radical Islam. “Israel is fighting Islamic jihad more than any other country. We should realize that and support them. After they take Jerusalem, the next target will be Rome,” he said, referring to the Islamists.

He named Qatar, Iran, the Muslim Brotherhood, Al-Qaeda, Islamic State and Hezbollah as part of the same ideological threat. “That’s their end goal,” he said, emphasizing that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel should be supported in this war. “Our own safety in Europe depends on it,” he added.

‘Their civilization is at stake’

Van Rooy criticized what he sees as hypocrisy among Western leaders, saying that “leftist and centrist politicians are always present at Holocaust memorials, but where have they been since Oct. 7? That massacre was the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust. It marked a renewed intent to destroy the Jewish people, and yet many still don’t grasp it.”

In the European Parliament, Van Rooy’s party cooperates with Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, Wilders’ Freedom Party, Sweden’s Democrats and Hungary’s ruling Fidesz under the “Patriots for Europe” alliance. But, he noted, not all right-wing parties are aligned with Israel.

“That’s something we need to fix. All conservative, nationalist parties should be pro-Israel. We should all take Hungary’s lead—Prime Minister [Viktor] Orbán showed Netanyahu respect and welcomed him properly. Hungary is leading the way when it comes to Israel and Jewish communities in Europe.”

This visit was Van Rooy’s third to Israel since Oct. 7. He toured the site of the Supernova music festival massacre, Kibbutz Be’eri and Sheba Medical Center, where he met with injured soldiers.

“I was horrified by what I saw, but I returned to Belgium with a sense of hope. Israelis are resilient, powerful and fully aware of what they are fighting for. They know their civilization is at stake,” he said.

“In contrast,” he concluded, “Europe is growing weaker by the day. Since Oct. 7, our leaders have sided with Hamas, with Samidoun, and with the street protesters. We should look to Israel—not only as an ally, but as an example to follow.”