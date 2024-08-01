Biden reaffirms support for Israeli self-defense against Iran in call with Netanyahu

(August 1, 2024 / JNS)

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday and “reaffirmed” American support for the Jewish state’s security, after Hezbollah rained rockets on northern Israel and Iran vowed it would avenge assassinated Hamas leadership.

Biden told Netanyahu that the United States supports Israel “against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis,” per a White House readout, which noted that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was also on the call.

The U.S. president “discussed efforts to support Israel’s defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive U.S. military deployments,” and “stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate broader tensions in the region,” the readout added.