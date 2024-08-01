JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S.-Israel Relations

Biden reaffirms support for Israeli self-defense against Iran in call with Netanyahu

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was also part of the call, per a White House readout.

U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a call with 11 world leaders about Ukraine on Oct. 3, 2023, in the Treaty Room of the White House. Adam Schultz/Official White House Photo.
U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a call with 11 world leaders about Ukraine on Oct. 3, 2023, in the Treaty Room of the White House. Adam Schultz/Official White House Photo.
Edit
(August 1, 2024 / JNS)

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday and “reaffirmed” American support for the Jewish state’s security, after Hezbollah rained rockets on northern Israel and Iran vowed it would avenge assassinated Hamas leadership.

Biden told Netanyahu that the United States supports Israel “against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis,” per a White House readout, which noted that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was also on the call.

The U.S. president “discussed efforts to support Israel’s defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive U.S. military deployments,” and “stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate broader tensions in the region,” the readout added.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates