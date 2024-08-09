An open call to murder Jews in a Belgian magazine

A little less than a year after Nazi Germany invaded Belgium in May 1940, the Jews in the city of Antwerp—where slightly more than 50% of the country’s Jews lived at that time—were subjected to a pogrom. The violence on April 10, 1941, was carried out by supporters of a Flemish Nazi organization under the approving eyes of German officers. “They attacked two synagogues and a rabbi’s home,” according to an account published by Yad Vashem, Israel’s national memorial to the Holocaust, “and were not restrained by the fire department or police.”

Paul-Henri Rips, who was 11 years old when he witnessed the pogrom, recalled that the synagogue his father had helped to found was set alight by the mob. “Now, as I stood on the corner, all I saw was a heap of prayer books, Torah scrolls and ark curtains burning on the sidewalk, flames leaping high from the building itself as it burned,” he wrote in a subsequent memoir. “Although the fire brigade was present, members of the Vlaamsch Nationaal Verbond (VNV, the Flemish National Union) and German officers standing nearby prevented them from extinguishing the fire.”

The mob in Antwerp had been fired up by a screening of the vicious Nazi Party propaganda film “Der ewige Jude” (“The Eternal Jew”). Shot in the ghettos of Lodz and Warsaw in Poland, the film—directed by the Nazi cineaste Fritz Hippler—depicted Jews as physically grotesque and morally depraved, rats in human form bent on world domination. One year later, the deportation of Jews in Belgium to Auschwitz and other concentration camps began in earnest.

The stench of that noxious, pogrom-stoking atmosphere pervades the latest edition of Humo, a Flemish-language weekly that purports to be a satirical magazine. One of its regular contributors, 66-year-old Herman Brusselmans, published a column that is a strong candidate for the most dangerously antisemitic article to appear online and in print in the 10 months since the Hamas pogrom in southern Israel unleashed a new wave of global Jew-hatred. Because, for all of the horrific content we’ve been exposed to during this period, explicit calls for violence outside of social-media posts have been rare. Not so with Brusselmans, who wrote candidly in a publication that enjoys a healthy circulation in Belgium that the actions of the Israel Defense Forces in Gaza made him “so angry that I want to ram a knife through the throat of every Jew I meet.” That must have been how the Flemish Nazis felt in April 1941, as they left the cinema hunting for Jews and brimming with the hatred imparted by Hippler’s film.

Like 99.9% of Americans—and probably, Europeans outside of Belgium—I’d never heard of Brusselmans before his exhortation to murder Jews appeared. Judging by his photograph and his style of writing, he rather fancies himself as a witty raconteur and social commentator proudly unbound by convention. Long, straggly hair frames an angular face that peers at you from behind heavily-rimmed black glasses. I haven’t heard him speak, but I imagine that his voice has been appropriately scorched by the cigarettes he smokes. Hermann may be a baby-boomer, his photo suggests, but he’s down with the kids. And hey, he’s funny, too.

Except that he isn’t. Really, seriously isn’t. Reading the rest of the article, I found myself wondering whether the shortage of decent columnists in Belgium is so grave that they need this guy to fill space. For a start, he’s clearly a misogynist and a homophobe who shares that disturbing European penchant for toilet humor. In the torturous paragraphs leading up to his confession that he wants to stab Jews, he tells us that he’s working on a new “collection” of his writings with the charming title, “Full of poop with an ugly woman.” Next, he describes seeing a poorly dressed elderly man walking down the street and ruminates on whether this unfortunate gentleman had a wife who committed suicide, a daughter who became pregnant at the age of 13, and a son who is “so gay that many other gays said to him, ‘Don’t exaggerate, Alain.’” Turning once more to the man’s appearance, he offers some sartorial advice: “Cut your feet off, you bastard, then you’ll be rid of those stupid sandals.”

Herman Brusselmans, 1985. Credit: Michiel Hendryckx via Wikimedia Commons.

Had I not had advance warning of what was coming, I would have stopped reading upon encountering those lines. But I persevered, learning that Brusselmans was worried about an impending World War III. Enter, of course, the Jews. It’s all the fault of a “small, fat, bald Jew who bears the ominous name of Bibi Netanyahu, and who for whatever reason wants to ensure that the entire Arab world is wiped out.” That description of Israel’s prime minister echoes the caricatures of Jews published in Nazi rags like Der Stürmer. At this point, Brusselmans morphs from a mouthy schoolboy immersed in his own sexual anxiety into the Nazi propagandist Josef Goebbels, raving about the “sh***y Israeli army” murdering Palestinian children. Imagining his girlfriend and his son buried beneath the rubble of Gaza, he declares that such a sight would have him reaching for the nearest knife to drive into the nearest Jew.

Had this article appeared 30 years ago, we would likely have written Brusselmans off as an embittered failure so overwhelmed by his own neuroses that he projects them onto others. After all, antisemitism provides a natural home for sociopaths like this, allowing them to elide the real reasons for their lack of professional success, their inability to form meaningful relationships, their fixation with denigrating those around them and the nagging knowledge that as soon as they leave their barstool, everyone who remains expresses relief that the “asshole” has called it a night. But we are living in different times, in an environment where a call for a pogrom can be recast as a penetrating critique. The pain caused by contemporary antisemitism is partly rooted in the fact that we can’t ignore it. Someone like Brusselmans both understands this and seizes on it.

Since that wretched column was published, the European Jewish Association has announced legal proceedings against Brusselmans and Humo for incitement. As Assita Kanko, a Belgian member of the European parliament, pointed out: “[T]his is not about freedom of speech or satire, it’s a call to violence. It’s a call to murder.” Given their country’s laws against hate speech, one has to assume that Belgian judges have no choice but to agree with her.

Perhaps Brusselmans will land himself a prison sentence, where he can test how his attempts at humor go down with the other inmates. Perhaps he’ll get off with a fine or a suspended sentence. Perhaps his call to slaughter Jews will be ignored completely, for when it comes to punishing antisemitism in the courts, Europe these days encourages the lowest of expectations. In which case, Herman, rest assured that we Jews won’t forget. Sleep tight.