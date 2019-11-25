More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Like schnitzel, anti-Semitism has become part of the cultural fabric of Europe

The three most common stereotypes neatly encapsulate the triangular denunciation of the Jews: They dominate the economy and financial markets; they are more loyal to the State of Israel than they are to the continent; and they talk endlessly of their suffering during the Holocaust.

Nov. 25, 2019
Ben Cohen

Like schnitzel, anti-Semitism has become part of the cultural fabric of Europe

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
EU flags
European Union flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels. Credit: Amio Cajander via Wikimedia Commons.
Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen is a senior analyst with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) and director of FDD’s rapid response outreach, specializing in global antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Middle East/European Union relations. A London-born journalist with 30 years of experience, he previously worked for BBC World and has contributed to Commentary, The Wall Street Journal, Tablet and Congressional Quarterly. He was a senior correspondent at The Algemeiner for more than a decade and is a weekly columnist for JNS. Cohen has reported from conflict zones worldwide and held leadership roles at the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee. His books include Some of My Best Friends: A Journey Through 21st Century Antisemitism.

The following quotes are from Jewish citizens of various European countries, gathered during a survey earlier this year on Jewish perceptions of anti-Semitism that was carried out by the European Union.

“Anti-Semitism and racism are like the Wiener Schnitzel. They are part of the Austrian cultural heritage, just as xenophobia and ‘we are different.’ There is nothing to fight against, just suppressing the consequences has to suffice.”

“The way things are now, I experience, for example, that ‘Jew’ is a widespread cuss word in Copenhagen. As a Jew who has grown up in Denmark, I have always avoided showing/telling people I am a Jew.”

“For the past 12 years, anti-Semitism has no longer been a taboo in Germany, and so it occurs more often—verbally and physically, on German streets and in social media.”

“I can’t be discriminated against [here in Poland] if no one knows that I am a Jewish. I answer a direct question about my nationality with a lie.”

“At work and in the media and social media, anti-Semitism [in France] is a daily and unrepressed occurrence.”

There is an air of resignation that hangs over these comments—a sense that hostility towards Jews is something that must be managed, rather than defeated. The Austrian respondent quoted above wittily described anti-Semitism in his country as akin to a schnitzel, an indelible part of that country’s social and cultural fabric that can produce deadly consequences if we are not sufficiently careful. The respondents in Denmark and Poland adopted a similar stance, effectively arguing that the most efficient way of avoiding anti-Semitic harassment was not to admit to being Jewish in the first place.

As difficult as these quotes are to read, they are nonetheless in keeping with the statistical data presented in the E.U. survey of European Jews. A full of 85 percent of respondents across the continent agreed that anti-Semitism was a “problem,” with a plurality describing it as a “big problem.” As the European Union observed in the summary accompanying the report, “hundreds of respondents personally experienced an anti-Semitic physical attack in the 12 months preceding the survey. More than one in four (28%) of all respondents experienced anti-Semitic harassment at least once during that period. Those who wear, carry or display items in public that could identify them as Jewish are subject to more anti-Semitic harassment (37%) than those who do not (21%).”

Another, more recent survey of anti-Semitism by the Anti-Defamation League last week—this time conducted among non-Jews on four continents, including those 12 European nations whose Jewish citizens were polled by the E.U. survey—shows, rather depressingly, that current Jewish anxieties in Europe are grounded upon a more or less accurate reading of their surrounding reality. Consider, for example, the statement in the ADL poll that “much of our lives are being controlled by secret conspiracies arranged by powerful groups.” In France, 52 percent of respondents agreed this to be the case, while in Germany the statement won 37 percent agreement, and in Spain 58 percent agreement. Similarly, the three most common anti-Semitic stereotypes in Europe neatly encapsulate the triangular denunciation of the Jews: They dominate our economy and our financial markets; they are more loyal to the State of Israel than they are to us; they talk endlessly of their suffering during the Nazi Holocaust.

Critically, both the E.U. survey of Jews and the ADL survey of non-Jews underline the distribution of anti-Semitic attitudes on the extremes of left and right, as well as across different religious and ethnic communities. Of the hundreds of Jewish respondents questioned by the European Union who had personally experienced anti-Semitic harassment, 30 percent said the perpetrator was someone with “Muslim extremist” views, 21 percent said they had been targeted by someone with “left-wing” views, and 13 percent by someone with “right-wing” views. According to the ADL survey, anti-Semitism is a greater presence on the left in Belgium and the Netherlands, while in Germany and Austria, anti-Semitism stems principally from the right.

What the ADL survey also showed is that whether the manifestation of anti-Semitism is greater on the left or on the right, the underlying animus—Jewish wealth, Jewish disloyalty, Jewish tribalism—is the same for both. Among European Muslims, the ADL found that acceptance of anti-Semitic stereotypes was substantially higher in these communities—on average almost three times as high—than among the national populations in the six countries examined: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

There is other data on anti-Semitism that has been gathered in the last 12 months that only bolsters this grim picture. Jewish communities in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Denmark have all reported significant increases in anti-Semitic offenses. At the same time, all of these communities are careful to emphasize that these increases may in fact be bigger than recorded since the majority of victims of anti-Semitism do not report their experiences to either communal bodies or law-enforcement agencies.

All in all, then, 2019 has been a year in which we learned a great deal about how Jews in Europe see anti-Semitism and how non-Jews see it, as well as the scale of the problem and the types of anti-Jewish themes that continue to resonate. We have also learned that even with tougher legal sanctions, there is a limit to what governments are able or willing to do to counter anti-Semitism. The data suggests that it is at the level of what is sometimes called “civil society”—our schools and colleges, our houses of worship, our political associations and especially our social-media platforms—that the real work of combating anti-Semitism remains to be done.

Ben Cohen is a New York City-based journalist and author who writes a weekly column on Jewish and international affairs for JNS.

European Union Europe
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin