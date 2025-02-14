The vast majority of US Jews support Israel. Let’s act on that knowledge.

Reading the results of a poll of American Jews demonstrating that a strong majority of the community believes that anti-Zionism is antisemitism, frowning harshly upon the tiny minority of their number associated with the global movement expressing solidarity with Hamas, it struck me that the only reason we pay attention to anti-Zionist Jews is because there are anti-Zionist non-Jews.

The poll, commissioned by a newly formed advocacy organization called the Jewish Majority, reveals that a full 70% of American Jews regard anti-Zionism as antisemitic by definition. An even greater number, 76%, said that the various campus demonstrations and protests in support of Hamas and its Oct. 7, 2023 pogrom in Israel were antisemitic. Asked whether Hamas wanted to commit genocide against Jews and Israelis, 85% answered yes. Between 73% and 79% said they were either members or supporters of mainstream Jewish organizations like the Jewish Federations of North America, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee and the Jewish National Fund.

Surveys in other countries where there is both a sizable Jewish community and a coruscating wave of antisemitism have delivered similar results. Hamas and its international cheerleaders are widely detested, and Israel is regarded supportively and affectionately, while tempered, proportionate criticism of Israeli policy—sadly, almost invisible these days—is seen as entirely acceptable and not deserving of the label “antisemitic.” Additionally, these surveys show that many Jews in America and abroad are feeling scared and rejected to the point of hiding their identities, and again, they blame Hamas and its supporters for this wretched situation.

So why do Jews who oppose the overwhelming majority get so much attention? Why can’t we just—as the survey data indicates we should—ignore them?

The answer is that the anti-Zionist non-Jews won’t let us. Even though, as I argued recently, the use value of Jewish anti-Zionism is dramatically declining, and even though antisemitic barbs are far more acceptable now on the anti-Zionist left than they used to be, Jewish anti-Zionists can still provide cover for Hamas advocates when they want to push back against the Jewish community’s concerns. For example, the weekly hate marches mounted by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) in the United Kingdom usually feature a tiny section of demonstrators who call themselves the “Jewish Bloc” (incidentally, so as not to indulge Jewish “privilege,” the Jewish Bloc has now been joined by a Christian Bloc!)

When the PSC tried to organize a demonstration last month in central London on a Saturday—planning to gather in a location two minutes from a synagogue where Shabbat services would be in full flow—the Jewish Bloc was wheeled out as evidence to counter the protests of Jewish leaders that such an assembly risked intimidating those attending the synagogue and even degenerating into antisemitic violence.

The presence of these Jews also helps to enable antisemitism by diverting the wider public from perceiving the myriad connections between obsessive hatred of Israel and the classical antisemitism many of them learned about in school. Pro-Hamas marches invariably feature signs and placards—invocations of the Holocaust, accusations of Jewish media and financial control—that make the slogan “From the River to the Sea” seem mild by comparison. But if you have a photo of a handful of Jews standing alongside looking unperturbed, then where’s the problem?

By the same token, if someone unschooled in these issues sees the name “Jewish Voice for Peace” above a graphic declaring that “death to Israel” is a “moral imperative,” and adding, “may the entire colony burn to the ground for good” (as posted by that organization’s University of Michigan chapter last year) will they grasp that the message is antisemitic and genocidal? And when these groupings refuse to condemn the antisemitism of a Kanye West or a Yahya Sinwar—but not Elon Musk, and only then because he sits at Donald Trump’s right hand—then isn’t it reasonable to assume that their silence equates to acceptance?

Jewish anti-Zionists like to say that the “Jewish establishment”—i.e. anyone who doesn’t share their toxic opinions about Israel—doesn’t represent Jews. It’s past time for the rest of us to retort, “You don’t represent us,” and reflect that sentiment in the manner in which we run our communities.

Every synagogue, every community center, every charitable foundation, every college Jewish association and every communal representative body should declare that Jewish anti-Zionists are no longer considered part of our community. They should do so on the basis of a definition of anti-Zionism: an ideology that prescribes the elimination through violence of the State of Israel; that traffics in antisemitic messages and imagery in pushing its case; and that willfully distorts the meaning of the term “Zionism” beyond recognition, which is why I prefer to write the term “antizionism” without the hyphen.

Some Jews will bristle at this suggestion because we are a people who enjoy debate and disagreement. But there is debate, and there is incitement. Jewish anti-Zionists actively assist our mortal enemies in the most underhand and insidious way. They are the modern equivalent of the Yevsektsiya, the Jewish department of the Soviet Communist Party, whose role was essentially to crush all expressions of Judaism and Zionism alike. If we don’t banish them from our ranks, they will continue, despite their small number, to dangerously undermine our community and confuse non-Jews who might otherwise be sympathetic.

I should be clear that I am not speaking here of excommunication, which is a religious matter. I am addressing the problem in civic terms, arguing that one of the conditions for participation in privately funded, communally run Jewish institutions should be agreement with the proposition that Israel is a central and valued component of Jewish life after the Holocaust.

Eighteen months after the deadliest assault on Jews since the Holocaust by Islamists who murdered and raped and kidnapped in the name of destroying the “Zionist entity,” that shouldn’t be controversial. By publicly disowning and dissociating from those Jews who have joined the enemy camp, we will send a signal to the pro-Hamas movement—overwhelmingly composed, after all, of non-Jews—that their cover is blown, and that we see them for what they are: not critics of Israel, not even merely as “anti-Zionists,” but as die-hard, uncompromising Jew-haters with whom we will never be at peace.