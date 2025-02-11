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Opinion   Column

Hamas’s hostage threats and Islamist strategy seek to divide Israel

By stoking public outrage, particularly among those protesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the terrorists seek to turn internal divisions into political leverage.

Feb. 11, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

Hamas’s hostage threats and Islamist strategy seek to divide Israel

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Protest against Netanyahu
Shikma Bressler speaks during a protest against the Israeli government and for the release of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip on Jan. 11, 2025. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

Hamas’s recent decision to halt the planned release of more hostages on Feb. 15 serves as a stark reminder: Comply with our demands or face the consequences, evidenced by the suffering and deaths of those in captivity. The terrorist organization has effectively weaponized the lives of the hostages, subjecting them to torture and deprivation, leaving them resembling Holocaust survivors or worse, executing them, as it has allegedly done to many of those still held in captivity.

Hamas claims Israel’s “violations” of the ceasefire prompted this move, citing delays in humanitarian aid deliveries, military actions near the border and imposing restrictions on movement in Gaza. However, these accusations are a smokescreen for a deeper strategy. The reality is that Israel has painstakingly adhered to the negotiated terms, releasing Palestinian prisoners and facilitating aid deliveries. Yet Hamas has systematically diverted these supplies for its own purposes, disregarding the suffering of Gaza’s civilian population.

Its tactics aim to fracture Israeli society. By stoking public outrage, particularly among those protesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the terrorists seek to turn internal divisions into political leverage. The strategy exploits Israel’s deep emotional commitment to rescuing hostages while manipulating fears of a prolonged conflict.

Hamas, though, is not in a position to sustain a renewed war. One of its leaders, Mohammed Sinwar. likely understands this. His goal is not to abandon negotiations but to accelerate a second phase of the conflict—one where Hamas survives and all the remaining hostages are released. Israel, for its part, has yet to formally engage in these next-phase discussions, despite diplomatic efforts in Doha.

The terror group’s goal remains unchanged: End hostilities on its terms so as to secure control over Gaza’s borders, particularly the Philadelphi Corridor, a critical smuggling route for weapons. This would allow the group to regroup, rearm and renew its campaign against Israel.

Meanwhile, external powers are maneuvering right out in front. U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed direct interest in the crisis, hinting at a large real estate-driven reconstruction project in Gaza. His recent remarks made after witnessing the frail condition of freed hostages suggest that he sees Hamas as irredeemable—an entity that must be eradicated rather than negotiated with.

At the same time, Hamas leaders recently met with their Iranian backers in Tehran—a move that coincided with renewed threats against Israel and the United States. Iran’s involvement in Hamas’s affairs may be aimed at distracting people from its own regional vulnerabilities while positioning itself as the leader of the anti-Israel resistance. Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas is also making moves, attempting to rehabilitate his image while signaling a willingness to participate in Gaza’s governance, potentially as a counterweight to Hamas.

Hamas is playing a dangerous game, leveraging hostages as bargaining chips as it tests the limits of Israeli patience. Its strategy relies on public pressure forcing Netanyahu to make concessions. Yet the sheer brutality of its actions may backfire. Instead of turning against Netanyahu, Israelis might rally behind a more aggressive approach toward Hamas, rejecting further negotiations in favor of decisive military action.

With the Israeli military now on high alert and soldiers returning to duty, the situation is volatile. The issue, as Trump himself has pondered, is how long one can negotiate with the devil. The answer may lie in Hamas’s next move—one misstep may trigger a backlash that would ensure its downfall.

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