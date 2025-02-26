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Opinion   Column

Israel and Ukraine’s common fight for democracy and survival

Despite differences at the United Nations, Israel has shown solidarity with Ukraine during the war with Russia.

Feb. 25, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

Israel and Ukraine’s common fight for democracy and survival

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint press conference in Jerusalem on Jan. 24, 2020. Credit: Office of the President of Ukraine.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

Ties between Israel and Ukraine have been shaped by a shared struggle against aggression and authoritarianism. Despite diplomatic tensions and diverging stances in international forums, their fundamental alignment in the battle for Western democracy remains undeniable.

Both nations are facing existential threats from a shared adversary. Iranian missiles were launched by Russian forces against Kyiv and missile attacks by Iran targeted Jerusalem. These incidents underscore a broader struggle: a confrontation with forces that seek to undermine the West and its democratic values.

While the defeat of either country would mark a significant blow to democracy worldwide, the tactical complexities of each nation’s struggle for survival have placed them at odds. Votes at the United Nations illustrate this divergence. Israel, siding with a Trump-aligned bloc, cast a vote on Feb. 24 that made headlines worldwide for opposing a de-escalation in the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has consistently voted against Israel in U.N. resolutions, opposing it 122 times between 2015 and 2025, abstaining 41 times and never voting in favor of Israel. Most notably, Kyiv supported an Egyptian motion—backed by Jordan and the Palestinian Authority—calling for a nuclear-free Middle East, a resolution from which even European nations abstained. Ukraine’s envoy defended the decision as a matter of habitual policy, reflecting the complexities of international diplomacy.

Despite these differences at the United Nations, Israel has shown solidarity with Ukraine. In March 2022, Israel voted at the United Nations to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, its response to the war has been constrained by security concerns. With Hezbollah and then-Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces posing an immediate threat at Israel’s borders, the Jewish state limited its aid to Ukraine to providing humanitarian support, including field hospitals and defensive equipment. While some speculate that Israel may have provided more covert assistance, any official record of this remains scarce.

The history of Russian repression binds these two nations through personal narratives of resistance. Natan Sharansky, a former Soviet dissident and native of what is now Donetsk, Ukraine who spent a decade in a Russian prison, recalls how Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny wrote to him from behind bars likening his imprisonment to Sharansky’s own. Navalny, who died in a Russian jail a year after he sent the letter, had hoped to leave for Israel, a testament to the Jewish state’s role as a sanctuary for those persecuted by authoritarian regimes.

Both Israel and Ukraine have had to navigate precarious international relationships. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, despite maintaining a 57% approval rating among his people, faces postponed elections due to wartime conditions—a situation that echoes past wartime governance strategies. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced criticism both domestically and internationally, including from then-President Joe Biden, who overlooked the Israeli leader’s parliamentary majority.

In the run-up to the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Israeli media continued to highlight Ukrainian resilience and condemn Russian war crimes. This reflects Israel’s natural inclination to support Ukraine’s fight for survival. However, maintaining a strong relationship with the United States—one of the few global powers fully attuned to Israel’s existential threats—is a key priority for the Jewish state.

Despite diplomatic disagreements, Israel and Ukraine are bound by a shared struggle. Their survival depends, not on standing apart, but on embracing each other’s battles as part of the same, larger war.

In December 2002, I received the Irina Alberti Prize for ethical journalism alongside Anna Politkovskaya, a Russian journalist who was later assassinated for her opposition to Putin. Together, we stood against oppression—Politkovskaya against Putin, and I fighting against terrorism—in defense of democracy.

That fight continues today. The geopolitical landscape may shift, but the fundamental battle remains: a fight for freedom, democracy and the right to exist without fear of annihilation.

United Nations Eastern Europe Israeli Foreign Policy
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