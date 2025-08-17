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Opinion   Column

‘The Green Prince’ and the truth about Hamas

Mosab Hassan Yousef: Hamas seeks to replace Jews and Christians. “If the world does not understand this, everyone will pay the price.”

Aug. 17, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

‘The Green Prince’ and the truth about Hamas

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Mosab Hassan Yousef speaks at a screening of uncensored footage from the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel by Hamas terrorists at United Nations on November 20, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images.
Mosab Hassan Yousef speaks at a screening of uncensored footage from the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel by Hamas terrorists at United Nations on November 20, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

In a quiet room at Israel’s soon-to-be inaugurated October 7 Museum, Mosab Hassan Yousef—the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef who is known as “The Green Prince"—looked at the evidence of Hamas’s atrocities and spoke the truth that too many still refuse to hear: “Hamas is not just at war with Israel. It is at war with Jews, Christians and the very foundations of civilization itself.”

Yousef knows this from the inside. Raised in a home steeped in Hamas ideology, he was taught from childhood that Jews must be killed, Christians eliminated, and “infidels” subjugated. He was beaten at school, indoctrinated on the streets, and expected to take his place in a cult of death. Instead, he broke free, worked with Israeli intelligence to prevent countless terror attacks, and later embraced Christianity. His father disowned him and sentenced him to death.

His visit to the new museum, which is in Glilot in central Israel, was organized by Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.

When Yousef looks at Hamas’s hand-written instructions for Oct. 7, 2023—orders to rape women, burn babies alive and kidnap hundreds—he doesn’t see aberrations. He sees the logical outcome of Hamas’s creed. “This is not politics,” he told us. “This is a religious war. Its purpose is to replace Judaism and Christianity with radical Islam. If the world does not understand this, everyone will pay the price.”

He is right. The “Al-Aqsa Flood,” as Hamas named its Oct. 7 attacks, was not about borders or blockades. It was framed explicitly as a religious conquest, part of a centuries-old war of replacement. In Hamas’s view, Judaism and Christianity are illegitimate faiths that must yield to Islam.

That is why Hamas teaches Palestinian children to glorify death, publishes math textbooks where subtraction problems involve dead Jews, and hands out Hitler’s Mein Kampf alongside the Quran in Gaza schools.

This is why Yousef calls Hamas a “death cult.” It does not seek compromise. It seeks annihilation.

And yet, despite the mountains of evidence—videos of atrocities, testimonies of survivors and confessions of captured terrorists—the world still looks away. International organizations rush to accuse Israel of “war crimes” while ignoring the very real war crimes of Hamas: mass rape, child murder, incineration and abduction.

“Here are 1,200 war crimes,” Yousef said, gesturing to the museum’s displays while referring to the 1,200 people murdered on Oct. 7. “And yet the world remains silent.”

His warning could not be clearer: Oct. 7 was not only Israel’s tragedy. It was the frontline of a civilizational struggle. If Hamas and its allies succeed, it will not end with the Jews. Christians and all free peoples are next.

Yousef has devoted his life to exposing this truth, often at great personal risk. “I dedicate myself to defending Israel and the Jewish people from this psychopathic war against Jews and Christians,” he declared. “If nobody listens, I will continue alone.”

The world cannot afford to ignore him. The son of Hamas is telling us plainly: this is a neo-Nazi religious war of extermination. Israel is on the front lines, but the battle is for all of us. The only moral response is to stand with Israel—unflinchingly, decisively, and without illusion.

Because if Hamas’s “flood” is allowed to spread unchecked, it will not stop at the borders of Israel. It will drown us all.

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