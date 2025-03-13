More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Trump, not the ‘woke’ right, remains in charge of US policy

The dumping of Israel-basher Daniel Davis indicates that worries about antisemitic conservatives notwithstanding, it’s only the president’s position that matters.

Mar. 13, 2025
Jonathan S. Tobin

Trump, not the ‘woke’ right, remains in charge of US policy

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
U.S. President Donald Trump listens as he hosts NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 13, 2025. Photo by Mandel Ngam/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump listens as he hosts NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 13, 2025. Photo by Mandel Ngam/AFP via Getty Images.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

The announcement that Col. Daniel Davis was tapped to be deputy director of national intelligence sent shockwaves through the pro-Israel community earlier this week. The post involves supervision of the President’s Daily Brief, a compendium of vital intelligence information that goes to the White House and senior figures throughout the government. That gives anyone in the job a singular ability to direct discourse and influence policy. And for it to go to Davis, whose hostility to Israel is a matter of long-standing record, seemed to indicate that—for want of a better term—the “woke right” was getting into position to wreck the alliance with the Jewish state.

The naming of Davis to this key post by Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence, came right after President Donald Trump’s hostage envoy Adam Boehler let loose with some bizarre remarks about his direct contacts with Hamas. The combination of the two stories—coupled with worries about two appointees at the Department of Defense with troubling backgrounds, including antisemitic social-media posts and attacks on Israel—raised doubts about where the administration actually stood.

But almost as soon as it was announced, Davis’s appointment was pulled. And within 24 hours of Boehler’s gob-smacking comments, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was dismissing Boehler’s efforts with the envoy walking back his puzzling remarks in which he made nice with the Hamas terrorist organization in a post on X.

Moreover, looming above all of these stories was a factor that drained them of much of their significance: Trump’s continued public advocacy not only of support for Israel but of commitments to destroy Hamas and fight the surge of antisemitism on American college campuses.

A vortex of chaos

The Trump presidency can seem like a vortex of chaos most days. The dizzying onslaught of initiatives coming from the White House on both domestic and foreign policy is hard for even experienced journalists to keep track of. And, as is generally the case in Washington, the array of competing factions and ideas—all vying for the attention of the man in the Oval Office—creates an atmosphere that can look like disarray, if not anarchy. Add into the mix a hostile mainstream media eager to exploit any hint of division within the ranks of Trump’s supporters.

Under these circumstances, it can often be difficult to tell the difference between what is real and what is spin when determining where the administration stands on any issue.

Yet if there is anything the world should have learned about Trump by now, it is that he is the one making the big decisions. Everyone does well to monitor what his aides, cabinet secretaries and other officials are doing and saying. The same is true for other figures in his inner circle or its periphery, whether or not they hold office.

The moment we start overthinking the potential influence of anyone not named Donald J. Trump, we generally make mistakes.

That is the proper context for evaluating administration policy on the Middle East and its stance on antisemitism in the United States. And that is doubly true when it comes to understanding just how pervasive the influence of conservatives who are hostile to Israel and tolerant of Jew-hatred has become.

The woke right can make itself heard, but there should be no doubt about the primary source of antisemitism in the United States today. The Democratic Party, which is increasingly dominated by its intersectional left wing, is no longer reliably pro-Israel or even willing to support measures aimed at curbing antisemitism. Anti-Israel figures within the right are marginal; those on the left are calling the tune for their party, as demonstrated by the way that most Democrats have opposed Trump’s efforts to deport a pro-Hamas, Palestinian foreign agitator at Columbia University.

Antisemitism on the right

Still, no one should dismiss the disturbing evidence of antisemitism and hostility to Israel that has emerged on the right or the way some of those associated with it have elbowed their way into Trumpworld.

At the top of that list is former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who is relentlessly hostile to Israel and Jewish concerns. He remains a fixture within the Trump family inner circle, even if his influence on the president’s foreign policy is, at least as far as Israel and the Middle East is concerned, minimal.

Carlson has used his show, which can be viewed on X, to host a number of figures who have engaged in attacks on Israel and the war it is waging on Hamas, including Davis and economist Jeffrey Sachs. He also recently platformed a Holocaust denier. His most recent show—a fawning interview with the prime minister of Qatar, an ally of Hamas and Iran—was even more embarrassing than his tête-à-tête last year with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Carlson’s skepticism about the cause of Ukraine is shared by both Trump and Vice President JD Vance, even if his attacks on Kyiv are far more extreme than even the White House’s tough stance toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But the notion that Israel’s security is tied to the dubious prospect of a Ukrainian “victory” over Russia is a myth. It is largely the work of Zelenskyy’s fans who want to tie flagging support for that war to the much more popular cause of the Jewish state’s battle against Islamist terror. Much of what Carlson is doing recently seems a transparent effort toward convincing Trump to abandon Israel and go easy on Iran—views that are clearly at odds with the president’s stands and that of almost all of the top figures in his administration.

Just as troubling is the way an even more popular podcaster is platforming anti-Israel conspiracy theorists.

Joe Rogan’s show is viewed by more people than just about any show on broadcast and cable-TV news channels. His lengthy interviews with politicians have an outsized impact on their fortunes—reportedly, former Vice President Kamala Harris feared having to sit for a multi-hour grilling by Rogan and passed up a chance to appear on his program—and in an election year where traditional media was largely displaced by podcasts in terms of influence, he’s become one of the most important people in the media.

Yet in addition to hosting people like Trump, he recently platformed antisemitic conspiracy theorist Ian Carroll, who alleged that Israel was behind a cover-up about financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. In 2023, Rogan echoed the antisemitic stands of Rep. Ilan Omar (D-Minn.) about Jews buying influence.

Lesser figures, like Candace Owens, are even more brazen in their crackpot antisemitism. But taken as a whole, it’s easy to see how—whatever else they disagree about—the far left and the far right have common ground when it comes to hatred for Jews and Israel.

At odds with conservative opinion

Yet the salient point about all this is despite the large audiences these people can reach, when it comes to their attitudes on Israel, Iran, Hamas and antisemitism, they have far more in common with the political left than with Trump and the overwhelming majority of his supporters. When Davis said that American support for Israel was “a stain on our character as a nation, as a culture, that will not soon go away,” he sounded more like a member of the left-wing congressional “Squad” than a would-be Trump administration staffer.

That they are tolerated by Trump and Vance or remain adjacent to them in some ways is unsettling. Still, Republicans and most conservatives remain strong supporters of Israel, as polls continue to show, even as liberals and left-wingers continue to abandon it. As volatile as his personality may be, Trump has stayed remarkably consistent when it comes to backing the Jewish state since he entered politics 10 years ago. His statements about Hamas and his bitter criticisms of Democrats for their unwillingness to back Israel or to support his measures aimed at stopping antisemitism in the United States make it clear that Carlson, Rogan, Davis and Owens have zero impact on the president’s policies or the views of his voters.

That still leaves the question of where Trump will ultimately come down concerning the negotiations between Israel and Hamas for extending the ceasefire-hostage release deal that went into effect—largely because of the president’s influence—in January.

The various statements about the talks by Steve Witkoff, his special envoy to the Middle East, and Boehler betray their lack of experience in the region. Boehler, in particular, deserved to be fired for his appalling comments on CNN in which he spoke of the murderers of Hamas as “human,” like everyone else.

Trump’s vision for Hamas

This may be part of what Trump considers “the art of the deal,” in which he plays the “bad cop” and his hapless envoys are nice to the terrorists. The president, however, has left no doubt about his demands for the release of all of the hostages Hamas still holds and his willingness to back Israel’s campaign to eradicate the Islamist group from Gaza. His vision of the Strip is one where the Palestinians have been moved out, thus eliminating a persistent threat to Israel’s security and existence.

Unlike the case with the Biden administration, which did everything it could to hamstring Jerusalem’s efforts to finish off Hamas, the main obstacle to that goal is not in the White House. Rather, it’s in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must weigh domestic political pressure against a renewed war on Hamas because it might endanger the lives of the remaining hostages. If Hamas survives this war, it won’t be Trump’s fault.

Supporters of Israel are never going to rest easy or have complete confidence in any president, no matter how supportive he may be to their cause. And the loud voices on the right who are mimicking the hatred and bigotry of the left illustrate the perennial attraction of antisemitism for those who dwell in the fever swamps of American politics, whether on the right or left. That said, there’s no reasonable argument to be made for doubting the sincerity or the reliability of Donald Trump’s stands on Israel and antisemitism.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of JNS (Jewish News Syndicate). Follow him: @jonathans_tobin.

U.S.-Israel Relations U.S. Politics Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman