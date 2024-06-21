More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Electric shocks

Should Israelis panic about a potential Hezbollah attack on the national power grid? The IEC and energy ministry say no, but Oct. 7 took its toll on trust.

Jun. 21, 2024
Ruthie Blum

Electric shocks

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
The Israel Electric Corporation power station in Hadera, Aug. 11, 2011. Photo by Yaakov Naumi/Flash90.
The Israel Electric Corporation power station in Hadera, Aug. 11, 2011. Photo by Yaakov Naumi/Flash90.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

At a conference on Thursday in Sderot, the CEO of Noga-Israel Independent System Operator—a state-owned company that manages the quality and flow of electricity—warned that the country isn’t prepared for an enemy attack from Lebanon on the Jewish state’s power grid.

“The bottom line,” Shaul Goldstein said to the audience at the Institute for National Security Studies event, “is that after 72 hours [of an outage], it’s impossible to live in Israel.”

He went on, “People don’t understand how much our lives here depend on electricity. You check all our infrastructures—optical fibers and ports—and I won’t get into sensitive issues, but we’re not in good shape. We’re not ready for a real war. We live in a fantasy world, in my opinion.”

He then explained how such a scenario could easily unfold.

“If [Hezbollah chief Hassan] Nasrallah wants to take down Israel’s power grid, all he needs to do is call the person in charge of Beirut’s power system, which looks exactly like Israel’s,” he said. “He doesn’t even need a [camera] drone; he can call a second-year electrical-engineering student and ask where the most critical points in Israel are. Everything is on the internet. I won’t say it here, but anyone who goes on the internet can find it.”

The last part of the remark was peculiar for three reasons. First, if the info is easily located the web, Nasrallah doesn’t need to bother phoning an electrical-engineering student—not even a first-year one.

Second, to follow up the revelation by announcing that he “won’t say it here”—when he did just that—is like whisper-yelling a secret for all to hear. It was a puerile rhetorical device that rendered the rest of his arguments questionable.

Third, though Nasrallah’s goons may not require more than a Google search to pinpoint strategic targets, highlighting this fact in the context of an admonition that Israel won’t be able to function during a lengthy power outage was feckless, particularly with both Israel and Hezbollah gearing up for more than the current mini-war of attrition. Indeed, why not simply extend an invitation to Nasrallah to strike before Israelis have a chance to stock up on generators for their bomb shelters?

The rush to dispute Goldstein’s claims was furious. Israel Electric Corporation CEO Meir Spigler, for example, chided him for his “irresponsibility and insufficient knowledge” of the subject matter with which he should be far more familiar, given his role.

Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen took to the airwaves—and social media—to reassure the public not to panic.

“We have gas rigs; we have reserves of diesel fuel [and] coal; we also generate electricity from renewable energy,” he said. “It’s important to emphasize that our reserves of energy sources are scattered in confidential and protected places.”

Furthermore, he added, “There are many other steps we have taken, which can’t be detailed, to ensure a regular supply of energy, making the chance of a lengthy power-outage scenario very low.”

Finally, Cohen issued a threat: “It’s important for me to make it clear to our enemies that if there’s a power outage in Israel for hours, there’ll be one in Lebanon for months.”

Likely shocked and embarrassed by the outcry, Goldstein apologized for his “irresponsible statements.” It appears that he was sorry for sharing his concerns so publicly, yet not for having harbored them.

Most of us Israelis have no clue about the national power grid. We’re thus incapable of calculating the parameters of an energy emergency. Nor does our hysteria over such things usually last beyond the latest news cycle.

Still, one thing that’s been emblazoned in our consciousness since Oct. 7 is skepticism when it comes to assurances from authorities that they’ve got a potentially perilous situation under control.

Hezbollah Defense and Security Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin