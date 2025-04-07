More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

It’s the Israeli economy’s ‘internal enemies,’ stupid!

Yaron Zelekha says the high cost of living, not Trump’s tariffs, which requires tackling. Oh, and Iranian nukes, of course.

Apr. 7, 2025
Ruthie Blum

It’s the Israeli economy’s ‘internal enemies,’ stupid!

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israel stock market
A stock market ticker screen in the lobby of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in central Tel Aviv, March 15, 2020. Credit: Flash90.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

Ron Tomer, head of the Manufacturers Association of Israel, wrote to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to warn against the “severe consequences” that would result from President Donald Trump’s slated 17% tariff on Israeli exports to the United States.

Tomer wasn’t alone in his reaction to Trump’s new trade policy. Indeed, since “Liberation Day” was declared on April 2, forecasts of gloom and doom have been rampant, particularly among those whose view of Trump was already dim.

One Israeli economist who rejects the hysteria of his fellow financial analysts is Professor Yaron Zelekha. In a TV interview on Monday morning, ahead of Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump at the White House, Zelekha—head of the New Economic Party, which didn’t make it into the Knesset when it ran in the last two elections—went as far as to pooh-pooh the dire predictions.

Asked what he thinks Netanyahu aims to achieve in his talks with Trump, Zelekha told Channel 14 that the focus should be on the Iranian nuclear program and Turkey’s expansionism in Syria. The trade war, he said, “applies only marginally to Israel.”

He added that though he’d be glad if Netanyahu managed to persuade Trump to lower the tariffs imposed on Israel to 10%, the minimum he set for other countries, “either way, the effect on our economy will be negligible.”

Israel’s real problem, said Zelekha, “is its high cost of living; monopolies, exclusive importers, the banks.”

Indeed, he stressed, “The enemies of the Israeli economy are internal, not external. And the tariffs are of greater importance to a handful of industrialists than to the rest of us. Whether tariffs are raised or lowered isn’t what will change the Israeli economy.”

Why, then, are economists complaining about an imminent global recession that will affect every Israeli’s pocket?

“Part of the discussion going on stems from the political slant of the international media against Trump,” said Zelekha. “Some is emanating from parties, such as investment banks, with a hidden interest.”

As for the decline in the stock market, Zelekha claimed that most of it has nothing to do with the trade war.

“It’s actually because of the realization of earnings,” he said, “due to the price of stocks having swelled in the past two years to an unrealistic level. The NASDAQ, for instance, which dipped 10,000 points, had soared by more than 20,000 prior to the presidential election. So, the dip in the stock market was not only to be expected; it’s healthy for the economy, since it’s not healthy for stocks to swell without any economic basis.”

Zelekha suggested that critics are hitching a ride on Trump’s tariffs in order to cast blame where it doesn’t belong.

While conceding that there will be an adjustment period in the near future, he expressed certainty that “by as early as next year, the American economy will strengthen. The United States has actually been subsidizing the world by enabling imports from everywhere to enter the country without restriction, while others don’t reciprocate.”

What Trump is doing now, he stated, “is taking advantage of America’s strength, and rightly so, to create equitable trade conditions. The U.S. doesn’t have to be the patsy of the world, certainly not of the wealthy European Union, nor of China, which poses a geopolitical danger to America.”

Trump, he concluded, is making a wise move. “And he’s doing it with the determination and aggressiveness that characterize him.”

It remains to be seen whether Netanyahu will come to a compromise with Trump over the tariffs. If Zelekha is correct that it won’t make much of a difference one way or the other, the two leaders would do better to invest their energy in tackling the concrete and immediate threats to Israel’s survival.

Business and Economy U.S.-Israel Relations
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin