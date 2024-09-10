More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Restating the obvious: Hamas isn’t negotiating

“Unfortunately, many people repeat the narrative that in fact we are the ones preventing a deal,” said Gal Hirsch. “But this is a lie.”

Sep. 10, 2024
Ruthie Blum

Restating the obvious: Hamas isn’t negotiating

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Gal Hirsch, the government's point man on missing and kidnapped citizens, attends the lobby for releasing the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip, at the Knesset, April 10, 2024. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
Gal Hirsch, the government’s point man on missing and kidnapped citizens, attends the lobby for releasing the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip, at the Knesset, April 10, 2024. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

Protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheva, Netanya and other locations across Israel on Saturday night in what is being reported as one of the largest demonstrations in the state’s history. According to some figures, there were some 500,000 people at the main rally in the White City and an additional 250,000 spread out elsewhere.

Whether or not these numbers are accurate, anybody observing the crowds in person or on TV could see that they were massive. The explanation for the exceptional turnout was twofold.

First, the entire country was reeling from the recovery the previous weekend of the bodies of six hostages who had been executed in cold blood by their Hamas captors a mere two days or so before they were discovered by Israel Defense Forces troops. The victims of the barbarians who abducted them 11 months ago were identified as 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin; Eden Yerushalmi, 24; Almog Sarusi, 25; Alexander Lobanov, 32; Carmel Gat, 40; and IDF Master Sgt. Ori Danino, 25.

It was believed by the families of these and other hostages that the first stage of a rumored deal for their release would have seen at least three of the above on the list to return home.

The second reason for the increase in participants in the otherwise waning anti-government protests—the key goal of which all along has been to topple Prime Minister Benjamin (“Bibi”)Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition—is the looming one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre.

Not a single Israeli is apathetic to the terrifying plight of the 101 remaining captives, and all can only imagine with horror what the spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings and children of the captives are going through every minute of every hour of every day.

To make matters worse, the war against terrorists in Gaza is continuing and claiming the lives of heroic soldiers, while the north is being bombarded by Hezbollah rockets and drones.

IDF Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, Israel’s coordinator for the captives and missing, set two records straight on Sunday at the Middle East-America Dialogue (MEAD) summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

“Unfortunately, many people repeat the narrative that ... we [Israelis] are the ones preventing a deal,” he told Israel Hayom senior diplomatic correspondent Ariel Kahana, who interviewed him on stage at the event. “But this is not the truth. It is a lie. We have never stopped a deal that was on the table.”

That was one necessary restating of the obvious. Another related to domestic protests and foreign treatment of the Jewish state.

“Hamas learns what is happening in Israeli society and wants to divide it by using the issue of the hostages,” Hirsch said. “And I have to put it on the table; for them, this is an achievement. There is a direct connection between the international pressure on Israel and the desire of Hamas to be part of the negotiations. When [it sees] that Israel is under enormous pressure from our best allies, or from the United Nations or Great Britain, or decisions by some and others in the international courts, they say to themselves that they are in no hurry.”

He pointed out that “since November, there have been virtually no negotiations, and they don’t seem to want a deal. Since December, Hamas is not really in the picture. In March, they came for a few days to negotiations in Doha and then disappeared.”

That Hirsch was forthcoming with such an unpopular view among those Israelis whose desperation has blinded them to reality was welcome. Yet it wasn’t actually surprising coming from him.

Far more jaw-dropping—and irresponsibly late in coming—was a similar admission from Benny Gantz, of all people. The former IDF chief of staff, defense minister and War Cabinet member who resigned from the emergency unity government when he saw polls that indicated he might beat Netanyahu in a non-existent election, has been putting stokes in the wheels of the effort to defeat Hamas by siding with the “anybody but Bibi” crew’s claims that the prime minister isn’t doing enough to “bring the hostages back home.”

Furthermore, Gantz is a member of the choir claiming that Netanyahu’s political considerations are causing him to cater to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich—going as far as to use the inexcusable expression that he’s “held hostage” by the extremist elements in his coalition.

Still, after attending and addressing the MEAD summit, he wrote a post on X indicating his realization that all his maneuvering hasn’t gone over well with the bulk of the Israeli public.

“I met today with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington,” Gantz tweeted on Monday. “I thanked him for the administration’s deep involvement in efforts to return the hostages, and noted that the proposal for their return [to] the table has broad support both in the Knesset and among the Israeli public, and that Netanyahu will also have a political safety net to advance it.”

He followed this expression of gratitude with the following uncharacteristic punchline: “At the same time, I emphasized that after months of Hamas not accepting the proposal, the world is expected to support Israel in increasing civilian and military pressure on Gaza—this is what led to the first hostage deal, and it is also what will expedite Hamas’s decision.”

It’s probably too much to ask of Hirsch or Gantz to make their declarations to the throngs at Hostage Square on Saturday night. But their doing so would send a message to Hamas’s Gaza chief, Yahya Sinwar, that his ploys are failing and that his end is near.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin