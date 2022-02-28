More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Culture and Society

Microplastics raise toxicity of organic pollutants by a factor of 10

Study suggests microplastics are a magnet for environmental pollutants, ferrying them through our digestive tract and causing severe health damage.

Feb. 28, 2022
Garbage and plastic bottles on the beach. Credit: Pixabay.
Garbage and plastic bottles on the beach. Credit: Pixabay.

In a marine environment, microplastics absorb and concentrate toxic organic substances on their surface and thus increase their toxicity by a factor of 10. This may lead to a severe impact on human health.

That’s the worrying conclusion of a new study by Tel Aviv University researchers published in Chemosphere.

Microplastic refers to plastic particles and microscopic fibers found almost everywhere: in wells, in soil, in food products, in water bottles and even in glaciers at the North Pole.

These particles are formed during the very slow decomposition of discarded plastic. During this process, the microplastics encounter environmental pollutants that attach to their surface.

“In this study we showed that even very low concentrations of environmental pollutants, which are non-toxic to humans, once they adsorb to the microplastic result in significant increase in toxicity,” said Ines Zucker of the TAU School of Mechanical Engineering and Porter School of the Environment and Earth Sciences.

“This is because microplastics are a kind of ‘magnet’ for environmental pollutants, concentrating them on its surfaces, ‘ferrying’ them through our digestive tract, and releasing them in a concentrated form in certain areas—thus causing increased toxicity.”

PhD student Andrey Eitan Rubin added: “For the first time, we are presenting a complete ‘life cycle’ of microplastics: from the moment of their release into the environment, through the adsorption of environmental pollutants and up to their joint toxicity in humans.”

Rubin noted that the amount of waste dumped into the ocean every year is enormous. The best-known example is the “plastic island” in the Pacific Ocean, which has an area 80 times larger than the state of Israel.

Zucker said the danger is not just theoretical and that growing awareness of the microplastics problem must lead to preventive measures.

This article was first published by Israel21c.

Science and Technology
EXPLORE JNS
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin