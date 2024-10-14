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Rock icon Lenny Kravitz marks Yom Kippur with chai necklace

Kravitz, self-identifying as “half-Jewish, half-black,” is a descendant of Ukrainian Jews and was raised in New York.

Oct. 14, 2024
Miri Weissman
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz performs during the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Sept. 22, 2024 in Singapore. Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images.

In a nod to Yom Kippur, rock legend Lenny Kravitz took to social media to share a photo of himself wearing a striking “chai” (life) necklace. The post resonated widely, drawing thousands of reactions, including heartfelt responses from several prominent entertainment figures in entertainment.

Accompanying the image, Kravitz penned the caption: “Life has never been better than it is right now.” At the time of reporting, the post had amassed over 2,000 impassioned responses, with Israeli followers enthusiastically populating the comments section with the country’s flag. Notable among the commenters were several Israeli celebrities.

Actress Gal Gadot chimed in with “chai” and a white heart emoji, while actor Liran Danino expressed his admiration, writing, “Wow, I love this.” Comedian Shahar Hasson responded affectionately and television host Miri Michaeli confessed, “I always had a serious crush on you.”

Kravitz, self-identifying as “half-Jewish, half-black,” is a descendant of Ukrainian Jews and was raised in New York. He is renowned as a singer-songwriter, record producer and actor. His talent has been recognized with four consecutive Grammy Awards for “Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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